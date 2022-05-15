XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Up 42.3% in April

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 256,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.