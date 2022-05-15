Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 45.3% in April

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of XCRT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Xcelerate has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

