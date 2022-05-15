Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 45.3% in April

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of XCRT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Xcelerate has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
