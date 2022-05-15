Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Xeris Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 359.97% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on XERS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 331,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

XERS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

