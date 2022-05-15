Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the April 15th total of 221,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 15.85. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.