XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

