XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in April

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPHYF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. XPhyto Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -1.03.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

About XPhyto Therapeutics (Get Rating)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.