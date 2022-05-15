XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in April

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XPHYF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. XPhyto Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -1.03.
