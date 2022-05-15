XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. 1,648,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,336. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.