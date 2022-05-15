Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.90.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,657,000 after buying an additional 882,966 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. Xylem has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.