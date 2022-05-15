Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.04 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
