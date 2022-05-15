Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.04 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

