Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 48.7% in April

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of YJ opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.88. Yunji has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 6.17%.
About Yunji
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
