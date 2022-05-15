Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 48.7% in April

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of YJ opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.88. Yunji has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 6.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunji by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

