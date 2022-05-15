Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $160.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.90 million. Alteryx posted sales of $120.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $735.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.20 million to $739.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $867.57 million, with estimates ranging from $809.98 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $3,498,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $7,081,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

