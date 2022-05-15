Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.26. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

Shares of FDS opened at $371.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $317.55 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.23 and a 200-day moving average of $433.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

