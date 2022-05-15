Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. LXP Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LXP Industrial Trust.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.