Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. LXP Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LXP Industrial Trust.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.
In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.