Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Marchex also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MCHX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.93. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

