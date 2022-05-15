Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.