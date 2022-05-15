Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.06 Million

Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will post $94.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $393.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.55 million to $396.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,844 shares of company stock worth $821,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

