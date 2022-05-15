Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.