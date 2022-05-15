Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRBY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 315,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $903,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $17,938,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 188.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,249,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRBY stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

