Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BRMK opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $985.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.70%.
About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
