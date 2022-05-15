Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 944,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,996,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

