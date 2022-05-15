Zacks: Analysts Expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.30 by 0.16. The company had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 88.20 million.

CCSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 47.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 58.03. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

