Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.24. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

