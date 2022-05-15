Zacks: Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will report $5.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.33 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 747.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $51.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $52.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.60 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $235.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 206,350 shares of company stock worth $474,779. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,098,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOSE stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

