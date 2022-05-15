Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.95. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $790.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.