Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $205.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $190.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $911.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.30 million to $914.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $954.08 million, with estimates ranging from $928.10 million to $980.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.