Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will announce $610.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.87 million and the lowest is $606.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $704.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $46.48 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

