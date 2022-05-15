Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.17 Million

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to report $402.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $361.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,694,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

