Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $500.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $11,807,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after buying an additional 438,948 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,695,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.