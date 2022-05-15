Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

CRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 182.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

