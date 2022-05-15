Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.05 Billion

Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce $8.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.95 billion and the highest is $8.15 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $33.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.38 billion to $33.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. CBRE Group has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

