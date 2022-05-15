Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $9.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of CLR opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Continental Resources by 64.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 399,111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after buying an additional 784,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

