Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

