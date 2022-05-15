Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will announce $737.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.01 million and the highest is $741.90 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $711.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.41.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,172,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,236,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,211,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

