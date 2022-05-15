Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Million

Equities analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $58.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $73.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.20 million, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $131.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 160.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

RVLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

