Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $923.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will announce $923.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $943.63 million and the lowest is $832.47 million. Trimble reported sales of $945.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

