Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will report $57.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $54.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $234.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.65 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.75. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.