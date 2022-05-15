Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post sales of $466.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.82 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $459.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.