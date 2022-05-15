Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Brokerages expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to post $1.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $3.08 million. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $2.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $4.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.08 million, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $16.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

BBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

