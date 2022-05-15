Zacks: Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.51 Million

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to post $20.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.21 million and the highest is $22.71 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $31.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $84.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $86.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.26 million, with estimates ranging from $85.95 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 40.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE:CTT opened at $7.92 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,737,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 375,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

