Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $896.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce $896.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $890.84 million. Hologic posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

