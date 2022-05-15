Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $229.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.30 million and the lowest is $225.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $172.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $873.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

