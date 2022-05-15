Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will report sales of $565.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.30 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $53.74 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

