Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) to report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.68). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vigil Neuroscience.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

VIGL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

