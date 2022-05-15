Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.68). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vigil Neuroscience.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03).
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
VIGL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.27.
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
