Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Update

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 332,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 1.69% of Zhangmen Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

ZME remained flat at $$0.65 on Friday. 27,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,839. Zhangmen Education has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $164.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Zhangmen Education ( NYSE:ZME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

