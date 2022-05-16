$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Coty reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.