$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

AUY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,474,000 after buying an additional 7,658,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after buying an additional 3,277,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

