$0.07 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Zumiez has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

