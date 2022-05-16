-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

TCOM stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

