$0.08 EPS Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. E2open Parent reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow E2open Parent.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

ETWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of ETWO opened at $7.76 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

In other news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $125,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.