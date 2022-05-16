$0.08 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. UWM posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $350.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 75.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 445,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 27,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UWM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

